Advertisement

First case of seasonal flu identified in Lancaster County

Lancaster County has identified its first confirmed case of influenza for the 2020-2021 flu season.
Lancaster County has identified its first confirmed case of influenza for the 2020-2021 flu season.(AP)
By Bill Schammert
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County started seasonal influenza surveillance on October 1 and confirmed to 10/11 NOW, it’s identified one case of influenza. Right now, surveillance is showing “very little” flu activity in the county.

That’s similar to the 2019-2020 flu season, which also saw one confirmed case at this time of the year, before numbers started ticking up in November. Last year’s flu season peaked between mid-December and mid-January, with the highest week being the week ending December 28, when more than 230 cases were identified.

10/11 NOW requested several years of influenza data from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, which said it’s seen 5,919 lab-confirmed cases of either Influenza A or Influenza B during the last five seasons.

Flu SeasonConfirmed Cases
2015-2016465
2016-20171,104
2017-20181,431
2018-20191,205
2019-20201,714

According to charts available on the city’s website, the health department stopped season surveillance the week ending April 25, 2020, after the last lab-confirmed cases were identified during the week ending March 28, 2020.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also released data on flu-related deaths dating back to 2005, with the exception of 2019 numbers, because that data was still being analyzed. It shows in eight of the last 14 years, the number of flu-related deaths was five or fewer. The peak was in 2015 and 2018, when LLCHD identified 14 cases of flu-related deaths.

YearFlu Related Deaths
2005<=5
2006<=5
20070
20086
2009<=5
20100
2011<=5
2012<=5
2013<=5
2014<=5
201514
2016<=5
201710
201814
Total67

**<=5 indicates small numbers, according to LLCHD, 2019 data still being analyzed

According to the information provided by LLCHD, there were 67 confirmed flu-related deaths in Lancaster County over a 14-year stretch from 2005-2018 or just less than five per year.

For comparison, as of October 26, Lancaster County has identified 8,877 cases of COVID-19 and 42 COVID-19 related fatalities. The first such case was identified in mid-March. The first COVID-19 related fatality was in early April.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Additional COVID-19 death reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Health officials reported an additional COVID-19 death in Lancaster County on Monday, as well as 102 new cases.

News

Congressional Candidate exposed to COVID-19, remains under quarantine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Congressional Candidate Senator Kate Bolz has been exposed to COVID-19 after her fiancé, Lancaster County Board Chair Sean Flowerday, tested positive.

News

LPS says potential COVID-19 spread found in schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Public Schools cited four cases including nine individuals potentially traced to LPS buildings.

News

Affidavits filed in effort to recall Lincoln Mayor, four council members

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The group LNK recall is behind the effort to recall the multiple city officials.

Latest News

News

Adrian Martinez on teammate's compatibility

Updated: 2 hours ago
Husker Press Conference

News

Election Commissioner’s Office to be open extended hours for early voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced on Monday that the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be open additional hours for early voting in advance of the Nov. 3 General Election.

News

Scott Frost on missing Husker tradition

Updated: 2 hours ago
Husker Press Conference

Forecast

Turning from snow to record to near record cold

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Decreasing clouds and very cold through Monday afternoon and evening and staying cold through early this week.

News

Scott Frost on the need to beat Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
Husker Press Conference

Sports

Scott Frost on protecting QBs and the ball

Updated: 3 hours ago
Husker Press Conference