First case of seasonal flu identified in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County started seasonal influenza surveillance on October 1 and confirmed to 10/11 NOW, it’s identified one case of influenza. Right now, surveillance is showing “very little” flu activity in the county.

That’s similar to the 2019-2020 flu season, which also saw one confirmed case at this time of the year, before numbers started ticking up in November. Last year’s flu season peaked between mid-December and mid-January, with the highest week being the week ending December 28, when more than 230 cases were identified.

10/11 NOW requested several years of influenza data from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, which said it’s seen 5,919 lab-confirmed cases of either Influenza A or Influenza B during the last five seasons.

Flu Season Confirmed Cases 2015-2016 465 2016-2017 1,104 2017-2018 1,431 2018-2019 1,205 2019-2020 1,714

According to charts available on the city’s website, the health department stopped season surveillance the week ending April 25, 2020, after the last lab-confirmed cases were identified during the week ending March 28, 2020.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also released data on flu-related deaths dating back to 2005, with the exception of 2019 numbers, because that data was still being analyzed. It shows in eight of the last 14 years, the number of flu-related deaths was five or fewer. The peak was in 2015 and 2018, when LLCHD identified 14 cases of flu-related deaths.

Year Flu Related Deaths 2005 <=5 2006 <=5 2007 0 2008 6 2009 <=5 2010 0 2011 <=5 2012 <=5 2013 <=5 2014 <=5 2015 14 2016 <=5 2017 10 2018 14 Total 67

**<=5 indicates small numbers, according to LLCHD, 2019 data still being analyzed

According to the information provided by LLCHD, there were 67 confirmed flu-related deaths in Lancaster County over a 14-year stretch from 2005-2018 or just less than five per year.

For comparison, as of October 26, Lancaster County has identified 8,877 cases of COVID-19 and 42 COVID-19 related fatalities. The first such case was identified in mid-March. The first COVID-19 related fatality was in early April.

