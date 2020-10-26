Advertisement

Frost, Huskers look ahead to Week 2 match-up against Wisconsin

Following a 52-17 loss to Ohio State in its season opener, Nebraska is looking forward to a Week 2 match-up against the Wisconsin Badgers. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Following a 52-17 loss to Ohio State in its season opener, Nebraska is looking forward to a Week 2 match-up against the Wisconsin Badgers. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.(Brett Baker)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following a 52-17 loss to Ohio State in its season opener, Nebraska is looking forward to a Week 2 match-up against the Wisconsin Badgers. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

“I want to play well against these guys," Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said. "They’re in our half (of the Big Ten). "As far as it relates to the entire season, it’s week two.”

Nebraska has not defeated Wisconsin since 2012. Senior cornerback Dicpario Bootle says he’s motivated to end the school’s losing streak against the Big Ten West opponent.

“I’ve never beat them in my time here and so obviously it would mean a lot,” Boot said. “It’s going to be hard-nosed, physical football.”

Wisconsin won its opening game over Illinois, in which quarterback Graham Mertz completed 20-of-21 passes. Mertz was rewarded by earning Big Ten’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Scott Frost on protecting QBs and the ball:

Scott Frost says Wisconsin knows who they are:

Scott Frost on missing Husker tradition:

