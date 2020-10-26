Advertisement

Jefferson County man killed in crash that injured 2 others

(WCTV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DILLER, Neb. (AP) — A Jefferson County man has died from injuries he received in a crash north of Diller in southeastern Nebraska, the county sheriff’s department said.

Officials said Howard Behrends, 78, was a passenger in a car that collided with another car around 3 p.m. Friday, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Behrends was a passenger in a car driven by his wife, 71-year-old Linda Behrends. Investigators said the Behrends' car ran a stop sign on a rural road and collided with a car driven by a 33-year-old Kansas woman.

The Behrends were taken to a Fairbury hospital, and Howard Behrends was later taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he died. The woman driving the other car was taken to a Beatrice hospital for treatment of her injuries.

