Advertisement

Lincoln Police investigate Saturday stabbing

Police are searching for the suspect in a weekend stabbing in North Lincoln
Police are searching for the suspect in a weekend stabbing in North Lincoln(MGN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW they’re investigating a stabbing from over the weekend.

LPD says they responded to a residence in the area of Portia and Knox in North Lincoln around 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police say a suspect forced his way inside the home, then cut a 30-year-old woman on the head before stabbing a 34-year-old man in the face. The man’s injuries were non-life-threatening, but he did require surgery as a result of the stabbing.

LPD hasn’t made any arrests at this time.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD: Super Saver shoplifter wanted on six warrants arrested

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Alexander Vanosdol, 27, was booked on charges of shoplifting, assault and resisting arrest, as well as on six warrants.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Several tire slashings reported in East Lincoln on Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Swanigan
LPD investigating multiple reports of tire slashings from Saturday

News

Winter weather causing slick road conditions in Lincoln

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
City crews are clearing streets around Lincoln ahead of the morning commute.

Latest News

Forecast

Winter Arrives Early...

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
More of a trick-than-a-treat...as winter-like weather has overtaken the entire region on this late-October weekend. Areas of snow...patchy freezing drizzle and very cold temperatures will make it feel more like Christmas-time rather than the week before Halloween...and that's "scary".

News

City deploys 20 crews to treat streets, county crews to start at 5 a.m. Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
20 city crews were deployed to treat arterial streets and bridges with granular salt pre-wet with brine Sunday night.

News

Winter arrives early

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A dynamic winter weather system is bringing snow, some of it heavy, freezing drizzle and January-like cold to Nebraska on this late-October weekend.

News

Weather cancels 20th Anniversary Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
The 20th Anniversary Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Lincoln event was canceled due to weather concerns on Sunday.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 131 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Sunday, bringing the community total to 8,877.

News

City of Lincoln street condition update

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The City of Lincoln updated citizens to the winter operations in Lincoln due to the weekend snowfall.