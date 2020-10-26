Lincoln Police investigate Saturday stabbing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW they’re investigating a stabbing from over the weekend.

LPD says they responded to a residence in the area of Portia and Knox in North Lincoln around 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police say a suspect forced his way inside the home, then cut a 30-year-old woman on the head before stabbing a 34-year-old man in the face. The man’s injuries were non-life-threatening, but he did require surgery as a result of the stabbing.

LPD hasn’t made any arrests at this time.

