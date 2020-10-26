Advertisement

LPD: Inmate suffers skull fractures following assault by other inmate

Richard Roebuck
Richard Roebuck(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says an inmate had to be rushed to the hospital with skull fractures because of a fight at the Lancaster County Jail.

Just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the Lancaster County Jail on West O Street for an assault.

LPD said when responding police officers arrived, a corrections officer said an inmate had assaulted another inmate and the injuries were severe enough that it required the victim be transferred to a hospital by ambulance.

Officers said surveillance video shows the 42-year-old victim entering a bathroom and shortly after 39-year-old Richard Roebuck went into the bathroom and leave minutes later. LPD said the video shows the victim leaving the bathroom with injuries on his face.

LPD said the victim was treated at the hospital for a number of skull fractures.

According to police, the victim said Roebuck hit him in the head over an argument that happened earlier that day.

Roebuck is facing first degree assault charges.

