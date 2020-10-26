LPD: Man fires gun outside his apartment and nearby liquor store

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man they believe was firing a gun outside his apartment and a nearby liquor store.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday police were dispatched to an area of Q Street where several people reported hearing gunshots.

Responding officers spoke with witnesses who said they saw a man with a group of people firing a gun into the air outside Mum’s Liquor Store on O Street.

LPD said other people heard gunshots coming from an apartment off of Q Street. According to officers, they went to the apartment and made contact with 27-year-old Traves Nevels, along with three other men.

Officers said Nevels had a handgun magazine with one round of 9mm ammunition in it. LPD officers located 9mm shell casings under the balcony and found a handgun holster in the living room.

LPD said responding officers applied for a search warrant that was served after midnight.

Officers found a 9mm handgun under the dresser in a bedroom, 9mm bullets in the gun matched the shell casings in the street outside Mum’s Liquor Store and matched the shell casings under the balcony.

LPD said officers reviewed surveillance video from the liquor store that showed Nevels inside the store with a gun on his hip. According to police, witnesses also identified him as the one firing the gun outside the liquor store.

Nevels was arrested for discharging a firearm in the city and unlawful possession of a firearm in the city.

