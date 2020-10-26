Advertisement

LPD: Super Saver shoplifter wanted on six warrants arrested

Mug shot of Alexander Vanosdol
Mug shot of Alexander Vanosdol(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 26, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man who Lincoln Police said resisted arrest after getting caught stealing from a Super Saver was arrested late Sunday, according to the department.

Alexander Vanosdol, 27, was booked on charges of shoplifting, assault and resisting arrest. He also had six outstanding warrants.

According to LPD, officers were called to the 27th and Cornhusker location around 8 p.m. Sunday after Vanosdol was caught stealing items from the store and shoved an employee when confronted.

Police said officers attempted to deploy a taser on Vanosdol when he resisted officers during the arrest. He was ultimately restrained, arrested and lodged in jail.

The employee had minor injuries and was treated on scene.

