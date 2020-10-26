LPS says potential COVID-19 spread found in schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools announced Monday that officials have identified the possibility of COVID-19 spread in schools, citing four cases including nine individuals potentially traced to LPS buildings.

LPS said that they have identified the potential COVID-19 spread in the buildings. The cases in question are:

One high school student eating lunch inside the school.

One high school student eating lunch outside the school on campus.

Two staff members in a district support building sharing an office space without face covering worn at all times.

Five staff members in one school eating lunch together or in close proximity to each other without face coverings.

LPS said that the cases took place in settings outside the classroom, and they are making adjustments in buildings to address those areas of concern.

LPS is working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to identify close contacts.

LPS said their contract tracing process is “very robust and includes more than just checking if protocols are followed in the classroom.”

After a positive case is identified in an LPS building, CDC protocols require any high-risk close contacts to quarantine. High-risk close contact is anyone within six feet or less of a positive individual for a cumulative 15 minutes within a 24-hour period.

LPS is asking everyone to “not let their guard down” with coronavirus precautions. LPS said everyone can help ensure teaching and learning continue at LPS by doing the following:

Self-screen for symptoms everyday

Wear face coverings in public

Wash hands frequently

Keep physical distance between you and others

