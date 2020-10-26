Advertisement

Much of the state seeing some snow

Peg shared this photo of her snow-covered patio.
Peg shared this photo of her snow-covered patio.
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Neb. (KOLN) - Depending on where in Nebraska you are, you may have seen a small amount of snow or several inches.

Authorities are already urging people to use caution as they start their morning commute.

Nebraska 511 map on October 26 just after 6 a.m. where much of the state is dealing with some snow coverage.
Nebraska 511 map on October 26 just after 6 a.m. where much of the state is dealing with some snow coverage.(511.Nebraska.gov)

This is a look at the Nebraska 511 map just after 6 a.m. Monday where you can see much of Nebraska is dealing with some sort of snow coverage. The pink lines mean roads are completely covered with snow or ice while blue means partially covered.

The hardest hit areas are in northern and western Nebraska with more snow compared to central and eastern Nebraska.

Caption

Many of our viewers have also sent in photos and videos showing the snowfall, like this cute video of a dog loving the snow.

Caption

You can submit your own by heading to our website and click submit photos and videos.

