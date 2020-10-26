Advertisement

Nebraska vs. Northwestern game time announced

Nebraska vs Northwestern
Nebraska vs Northwestern(KOLN/Brett Baker)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference announced Monday morning that Nebraska’s Nov. 7 game at Northwestern will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, and will be televised on BTN.

This week’s home game against Wisconsin is set for 2:30 p.m., with television coverage on FS1. Kickoff times and television information for the remainder of Nebraska’s 2020 games will be announced six to 12 days in advance.

Full Husker Football schedule: https://huskers.com/sports/football/schedule

