New intensive cardiac rehab program at CHI Health helps Lincoln heart patients

When you think of cardiac rehab, maybe exercise is the first thing that comes to mind, but Saint Elizabeth’s program involves cooking demos, educational classes and hands-on workshops, aimed at helping people live a healthy lifestyle.
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Within the past few months, CHI Health Saint Elizabeth started a new program for heart patients. It’s the first and only one of its kind in the state.

It’s called the Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab Program.

When 10/11 NOW’s Kamri Sylve met Darrell White for the first time, she describes him as being a calm, cool and collected guy, but what isn’t initially recognizable is the fact that he began experiencing unbearable chest pains and had triple bypass surgery back in May. Without starting this new program in June, White says his health wouldn’t be any where near where it is today.

White says the new Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab Program helps him not slip back into old habits, the ones he says landed him in the hospital in the first place.

“When I first started coming here, I was going to some of those classes, and I was like, ‘This isn’t for me.’ I then realized, it is for me, it really is. Like I said, my lifestyle was totally different than it is now,” White told 10/11.

White completed the program weeks ago, but isn’t quite done with it just yet.

He says before starting it, his eating habits weren’t the best. He ate many fried foods but now you’ll catch him baking things like fish more often.

After feeling weak after his triple bypass surgery, the program helped him gain his strength back. He’s now lifting light weights and doing more cardio.

White tells 10/11 the dedicated staff has him coming back for more, keeping up with his healthy lifestyle.

“I need to be [held] accountable. [I need] somewhere to go because I know how I am at home. I might take a break, take another break, and then pretty soon, a month passes, and I haven’t done anything. For me, it’s more like being consistent [and] showing up,” White said.

The program takes patients on for 12 weeks, and while physical activity makes up a good portion of it, it’s mainly the education that’s the driving force, encouraging those who enter the program not to find their way back following another heart event in the future.

Through the program’s classes, patients are able to learn how to make those healthy, permanent changes to their lifestyles. Even though it’s aimed at helping heart patients, staff says anyone can benefit from the program.

It’s important to note, the Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab Program is covered by most insurance and is the only one in the state approved by Medicare. For more information on this program, visit HERE.

