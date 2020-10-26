Advertisement

No appeal for Huskers’ targeting penalties

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams are suspended for the first half of Nebraska’s upcoming game against Wisconsin. Both players were penalized for targeting in the Huskers' season-opening game. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said the Huskers won’t seek to reverse Taylor-Britt and Williams' status for Saturday.

“I don’t believe there’s a process to appeal,” Frost said. “We’re kind of stuck with the outcome of it whether we agree with it or not.”

Taylor-Britt and Williams are both starting defensive backs for the Huskers. Their penalties, neither of which appeared malicious, have sparked a spirited discussion regarding the consequences of targeting. FOX college football analyst gave a passionate speech while advocating for the rules to be revised.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Scott Frost on targeting penalties

Updated: 25 minutes ago
husker presser

News

Adrian Martinez on teammate's compatibility

Updated: 3 hours ago
Husker Press Conference

News

Scott Frost on missing Husker tradition

Updated: 4 hours ago
Husker Press Conference

News

Scott Frost on the need to beat Wisconsin

Updated: 5 hours ago
Husker Press Conference

Latest News

Sports

Scott Frost on protecting QBs and the ball

Updated: 5 hours ago
Husker Press Conference

News

Scott Frost: Wisconsin knows who they are

Updated: 5 hours ago
husker presser

NReport

Frost, Huskers look ahead to Week 2 match-up against Wisconsin

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Following a 52-17 loss in its season opener, the Huskers look forward to their Week 2 match-up with Big Ten West foe Wisconsin.

News

Nebraska vs. Northwestern game time announced

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska Football team’s week three game vs. Northwestern will be Nov. 7 with an 11 a.m. kickoff.

Sports

GPAC Highlights (10/24)

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT

Sports

GPAC football scoreboard (Oct. 24)

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Griffith
Week six of NAIA football play, and there were a handful of GPAC action games across the state.