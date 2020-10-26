No appeal for Huskers’ targeting penalties

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams are suspended for the first half of Nebraska’s upcoming game against Wisconsin. Both players were penalized for targeting in the Huskers' season-opening game. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said the Huskers won’t seek to reverse Taylor-Britt and Williams' status for Saturday.

“I don’t believe there’s a process to appeal,” Frost said. “We’re kind of stuck with the outcome of it whether we agree with it or not.”

Taylor-Britt and Williams are both starting defensive backs for the Huskers. Their penalties, neither of which appeared malicious, have sparked a spirited discussion regarding the consequences of targeting. FOX college football analyst gave a passionate speech while advocating for the rules to be revised.

