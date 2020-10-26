Several tire slashings reported in East Lincoln on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a string of tire slashings from over the weekend.

LPD tells 10/11 NOW they took ten reports of tires being slashed in the southern portion of the Meadowlane neighborhood. That’s between 70th and 84th Streets, between Vine and O Streets. The incidents were specifically along and north of the area of 75th and Steinway Road.

Police say they all took place sometime between midnight and sunrise Saturday morning. Reports started coming in a little before 8 a.m.

Right now, no arrests have been made, but LPD is asking anyone with information to call them at 402-441-6000, or call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

