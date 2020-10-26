Snow Ending This Morning and Very Cold

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Slick roads are expected this morning along with cold temperatures and a few lingering light snow showers or flurries. Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and very cold for late October, highs in the upper 20s with a north wind at 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph. Tonight will be very cold with lows dropping into the lower to mid teens. The record low Tuesday morning in Lincoln is 8 degrees and at this time that record should be safe. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer but still chilly for this time of year. We could see our high on Wednesday around 50 degrees with partly sunny skies. There will be a small chance for rain or snow showers late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Partly sunny skies developing Thursday afternoon with the high in the mid 40s. Friday will be sunny and warmer, highs in the mid 50s.

Halloween on Saturday will be much nicer and warmer. At this time it will be dry and mostly sunny with the high near 60. Sunday, November 1st will be a bit cooler but seasonal. High Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 50s.

Daylight Saving time ends Sunday morning at 2 am, so remember to fall back and set your clocks back one hour before going to be Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.