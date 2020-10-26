Advertisement

Snow Ending This Morning and Very Cold

By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Slick roads are expected this morning along with cold temperatures and a few lingering light snow showers or flurries. Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and very cold for late October, highs in the upper 20s with a north wind at 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph. Tonight will be very cold with lows dropping into the lower to mid teens. The record low Tuesday morning in Lincoln is 8 degrees and at this time that record should be safe. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer but still chilly for this time of year. We could see our high on Wednesday around 50 degrees with partly sunny skies. There will be a small chance for rain or snow showers late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Partly sunny skies developing Thursday afternoon with the high in the mid 40s. Friday will be sunny and warmer, highs in the mid 50s.

Halloween on Saturday will be much nicer and warmer. At this time it will be dry and mostly sunny with the high near 60. Sunday, November 1st will be a bit cooler but seasonal. High Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 50s.

Daylight Saving time ends Sunday morning at 2 am, so remember to fall back and set your clocks back one hour before going to be Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Winter Arrives Early...

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
More of a trick-than-a-treat...as winter-like weather has overtaken the entire region on this late-October weekend. Areas of snow...patchy freezing drizzle and very cold temperatures will make it feel more like Christmas-time rather than the week before Halloween...and that's "scary".

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Light snow continues overnight into Monday morning.

News

Winter arrives early

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A dynamic winter weather system is bringing snow, some of it heavy, freezing drizzle and January-like cold to Nebraska on this late-October weekend.

Forecast

Weather Alert Day: Record cold, snow expected Sunday into early next week

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cold and snowy weather expected this weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Bill's Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
Cold, breezy, and snowy through Sunday into Monday.

Forecast

First taste of winter expected this weekend

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cold and snowy weather expected this weekend.

Forecast

Brandon's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
Snow will be possible in the northern half of Nebraska Sunday. Rain changing to snow will be possible Sunday in the southern half of Nebraska and Northern Kansas.

Forecast

Brad's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT
Cold, snowy weather expected into the weekend, early next week.

Forecast

Cold and Blustery Friday, Snow Still Possible For Sunday

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:34 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Cold and blustery for Friday with some afternoon sunshine possible.

Forecast

Turning Cold, Snowy into the Weekend...

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Temperatures stay on the chilly side the next few days, with the cold and snowy conditions possible by late this weekend into next week.