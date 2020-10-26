Teen severely injured in dog attack heads home after months in Ga. hospital

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) - A teenager from Georgia is recovering after she suffered severe injuries to her head and neck in a July pit bull attack. After months in the hospital, she was able to return home.

With signs offering prayers and a warm welcome home, family, friends and neighbors lined the streets Saturday for 15-year-old Joslyn Stinchcomb. First responders and a band of bike riders escorted the teenager to her home in Winder, Georgia.

“We’ve been praying for her this whole time, for her and her family,” supporter Karen White said. “It’s a blessing. God is still working miracles. I love how all of us can come together just as one.”

Joslyn spent the last three months in the hospital after she was attacked by a pair of pit bulls on July 31. Her mother wrote in a Facebook post in August that the 15-year-old was scalped, her trachea was crushed and lacerated and she lost an ear in the attack, which doctors reattached.

Though Joslyn has been through several surgeries over the last few months, the 15-year-old and her family could all smile at her homecoming, surrounded by the brave law enforcement officers who rescued her.

“I’m so happy. I’m so glad. We’re praying together. I’m glad she’s home,” cousin Andy Stinchcomb said.

