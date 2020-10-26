Advertisement

Turning from snow to record to near record cold

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Snow showers have basically come to an end as we head into Monday afternoon and in the wake of our fresh snow, we’re going to be left dealing with record to near record cold temperatures Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning and Tuesday afternoon across the state. Highs on Monday will stay 30° to 35° below average with temperatures only managing to reach the 20s to low 30s for most of the state.

Record cold high temperatures are possible on Monday with afternoon highs only reaching the upper teens to upper 20s.
Record cold high temperatures are possible on Monday with afternoon highs only reaching the upper teens to upper 20s.(KOLN)

For Lincoln, our forecast high of 29° would set the record for coldest high temperature for today’s date. This comes after we were 1° away from tying the record low on Monday morning.

Cold high pressure is expected to push into the area through the day on Monday which should lead to decreasing clouds through the second half of Monday and lead to sunny skies through the day on Tuesday. Clearing skies combined with our fresh snowpack on the ground will lead to bitterly cold temperatures Monday night and into Tuesday morning with not only daily record lows in jeopardy across the state, but all time October low temperatures could also be threatened, especially across the western half of the state.

Record cold temperatures are possible Tuesday morning.
Record cold temperatures are possible Tuesday morning.(KOLN)

The forecast low in Lincoln for Tuesday morning should be out of reach for the record for the day, which is 8° set back in 1997. Areas like North Platte, McCook, Imperial, Scottsbluff, and Alliance all have the potential to see record lows Tuesday morning and again, some of those same areas could set all time October low temperatures.

Temperatures by Tuesday afternoon should be a few degrees better, but we’ll still be seeing temperatures about 20° to 30° below average for late October.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer on Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s to near 40°.
Temperatures will be a bit warmer on Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s to near 40°.(KOLN)

Temperatures the rest of the week continue to trend warmer as highs in the 40s and 50s for Wednesday and Thursday with some small chances for rain or snow showers. Friday and into the weekend should see more seasonal temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with mainly dry weather.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Brad's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: moments ago
Clearing skies and cold conditions expected Monday into Tuesday.

Forecast

Snow ending this morning and very cold

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Light snow and flurries will come to an end this morning and it will be cold. Mostly cloudy this afternoon and continued quite cold.

Forecast

Winter Arrives Early...

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
More of a trick-than-a-treat...as winter-like weather has overtaken the entire region on this late-October weekend. Areas of snow...patchy freezing drizzle and very cold temperatures will make it feel more like Christmas-time rather than the week before Halloween...and that's "scary".

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Light snow continues overnight into Monday morning.

Latest News

News

Winter arrives early

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A dynamic winter weather system is bringing snow, some of it heavy, freezing drizzle and January-like cold to Nebraska on this late-October weekend.

Forecast

Weather Alert Day: Record cold, snow expected Sunday into early next week

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cold and snowy weather expected this weekend.

Forecast

Bill's Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
Cold, breezy, and snowy through Sunday into Monday.

Forecast

First taste of winter expected this weekend

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cold and snowy weather expected this weekend.

Forecast

Brandon's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
Snow will be possible in the northern half of Nebraska Sunday. Rain changing to snow will be possible Sunday in the southern half of Nebraska and Northern Kansas.

Forecast

Brad's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT
Cold, snowy weather expected into the weekend, early next week.