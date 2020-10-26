Winter weather causing slick road conditions in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Forty-nine plow trucks are clearing streets of snow and slush around the Capital City after overnight snowfall.

According to the city, arterial streets range from slush to snow covered, while residential streets are snow covered.

10/11 Meteorologist Brad Anderson measured 2.5 inches of snow at the 1011 studios at 40th and Vine Streets around 4:30 a.m.

Drivers should be alert for slick spots, especially on untreated areas and at intersections.

If you plan to drive in Lincoln Monday morning, be sure to use caution and give yourself plenty of time to make it to your destination.

Statewide as of 5 a.m. Monday, many roads in western Nebraska were covered in a mix of snow, ice and slush, according to Nebraska 511. In the Lincoln area, Highway 77 and other state roads were reported as having snow and slush.

Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha has remained clear for normal driving conditions.

