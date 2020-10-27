A Warming Trend As The Week Wears On...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Something to look forward to as we head for the second-half of the work week...

Temperatures are expected to moderate as the week wears on...especially by the time we get to Friday and Saturday. Weather conditions on Wednesday include increasing cloudiness and at least a small chance for light precipitation by Wednesday night and into Thursday. This moisture could end up being a bit of a mixture...with light rain possible Wednesday evening eventually mixing with some possible sleet or light snow as temperatures cool later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation chances are small...with areas south of Interstate 80 and into northern Kansas the most likely candidates...and even in these areas the chances are only around 20%. After seeing readings rebound into the mid 40s to low 50s on Wednesday...a cold front dropping through the region will cool us off for Thursday back down into the upper 30s to mid 40s...with partly to mostly sunny skies expected.

A more impressive warm-up is anticipated for Friday and Saturday...even though it will be breezy at times. Highs on Friday and Saturday should return to the 50s...no small feat after the snow we saw earlier in the week...and even some lower 60s are possible on Saturday. Dry conditions are expected throughout the period. Another weak cold front will push across the region late in the day Saturday and this will drop Sunday readings back into the mid 40s-to-around 50°. Dry and mainly mild conditions are likely to continue into next week...with Election Day Tuesday looking particularly nice at this point with mostly sunny skies...mild-to-warm temperatures...and continued dry.

Right now Halloween night looks good...with no precipitation chances and readings cooling back a bit in the evening after afternoon highs in the 50s for all the little ghosts and goblins that may venture out safely...and a reminder that Daylight Saving Time comes to an end late Saturday night so you need to SET YOUR CLOCKS BACK ONE HOUR when you go to bed. That extra hour of sleep will be the trade-off from dealing with a sunset time on Sunday that will arrive before 5:30pm.

