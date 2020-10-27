Advertisement

Accident on I-80 west of Lincoln

First responders on the scene of an accident early Tuesday morning just west of Lincoln.
First responders on the scene of an accident early Tuesday morning just west of Lincoln.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln.

The call came in a little before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for an accident near mile marker 390.

Two ambulances have transported multiple people to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to PulsePoint.

NDOT’s 511 map showed I-80 eastbound was closed for a short time but has since reopened at the Pleasant Dale exit.

Both Malcolm Volunteer Fire and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol also responded.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Coronavirus

McCook’s Work Ethic Camp under quarantine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lorena Carmona
An inmate at the Work Ethic Camp (WEC) in McCook has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Affidavits filed in effort to recall Lincoln Mayor, four council members

Updated: 8 hours ago
Affidavits filed in effort to recall Lincoln Mayor, four council members

News

Governor announces Nebraska’s plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 10 hours ago
Click here to watch live at 10 a.m.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Beatrice hit-and-run totaled car

Updated: 11 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Beatrice truck totaled after hit-and-run crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Beatrice Police are still investigating after a hit-and-run crash totaled a man’s truck Sunday night.

News

Early detection, self exams critical to fight against breast cancer

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is coming to an end, but taking care of your body and looking out for signs of cancer never stops.

News

Scott Frost on targeting penalties

Updated: 12 hours ago
husker presser

News

Adrian Martinez on facing Wisconsin

Updated: 12 hours ago
husker presser

Forecast

Getting the Cold Shoulder...

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Decreasing clouds and very cold through Monday afternoon and evening and staying cold through early this week.