Accident on I-80 west of Lincoln

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln.

The call came in a little before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for an accident near mile marker 390.

Two ambulances have transported multiple people to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to PulsePoint.

NDOT’s 511 map showed I-80 eastbound was closed for a short time but has since reopened at the Pleasant Dale exit.

Both Malcolm Volunteer Fire and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol also responded.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.