Beatrice truck totaled after hit-and-run crash

BEATRICE, Neb. (KOLN) -Beatrice Police are still investigating after a hit-and-run crash totaled a man’s truck Sunday night.

Damien Billings said he was just downstairs in his home, carving pumpkins with his family, when they heard a loud crash at around 8 p.m.

Billings said he ran out his front door and saw his truck in his neighbor’s front yard with another truck on top of it.

“He was like putting in reverse, hitting the gas and sliding it all over the road,” Billings said. “He finally got off of the truck, or out of whatever he was stuck on. Basically everyone in my neighborhood was out there and someone called the cops.”

Beatrice Police said they do have a possible suspect in mind.

