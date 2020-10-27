Cold, Frosty Morning, Sunny and Not as Cold Tuesday Afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will give us generally clear skies this morning and very cold temperatures. The wind should be fairly light, so we won’t have any extreme wind chill values. Mainly sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 30s and a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunny and not as cold (1011 Weather)

Tonight will be cold, but not as cold as this morning, low temperatures will drop into the lower 20s. Wednesday will be partly sunny and warmer, highs in the lower 50s. There will be a slight chance for an evening shower or sprinkles. After midnight and into Thursday morning there will also be a slight chance for a light rain-snow mix. No accumulation expected. Thursday mostly sunny and cooler, highs in the mid 40s. Friday will be mainly sunny and warmer with the afternoon high in the upper 50s.

Saturday...Game Day and Halloween. It is looking like a nice day with the afternoon high around 60s and a bit breezy and mostly sunny. Sunday will be mostly sunny but cooler with the high in the lower 50s.

Monday will be back into the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Warming Trend (1011 Weather)

