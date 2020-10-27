Advertisement

Early detection, self exams critical to fight against breast cancer

Karla Leriger and family. Karla was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma at 23.
Karla Leriger and family. Karla was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma at 23.(Karla Leriger)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Breast Cancer Awareness Month is coming to an end, but taking care of your body and looking out for signs of cancer never stops. Self-exams can catch signs of cancer early and drastically change survival rates.

Women are supposed to do monthly self-breast exams. It’s an easy way to detect cancer, especially for those not getting mammograms.

For one Nebraska woman, early detection changed the trajectory of her cancer journey. Karla Leriger was just 23 when she felt a lump in her breast.

“I decided a couple days later to mention it to my mom about it. I just didn’t feel right about it," Leriger said. "She said, maybe go check it out with your gynecologist.”

It was Grade 3 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma. Her doctors immediately launched into her next steps.

“There were three different tumors on the left side of my breast that were pretty large," said Leriger. "I opted to do a double mastectomy.”

Leriger found a lump while in the shower, she hadn’t been doing regular self-exams.

“Make sure you are doing the self- exams because early detection saves lives,” said Leriger.

Self-exams certainly do not replace mammograms and MRI’s, but are still important.

“More and more these days we’re relying on technology, lab tests, x-ray tests things like that, but sometimes old school techniques can help find the things that we miss,” said Dr. Kevin Yiee, Radiation Oncology at CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

Dr. Yiee said early detection makes a world of difference in a possible fight against cancer.

“In 2020 the survival rate of stage 1 breast cancer when it’s caught at it’s earlier stage is well over 90 percent,” said Dr. Yiee.

He said it’s important to know what’s normal on your body, and what isn’t, so if something does happen you’ll recognize it sooner.

“Anything that is not normally what it should be, you need to bring that to the attention of your physician,” said Dr. Yiee.

