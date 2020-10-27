HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/26)
Highlights and scores from Monday’s high school volleyball action
Scores courtesy: NSAA
Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-14, 25-8, 11-25, 25-14 (3-1)
Amherst def. Alma, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 (3-0)
Archbishop Bergan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-19, 25-18, 25-8 (3-0)
Auburn def. Falls City, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23 (3-0)
BRLD def. Omaha Nation, 25-5, 25-3, 25-4 (3-0)
Bertrand def. Brady, 25-11, 25-8, 25-9 (3-0)
Bloomfield def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-23, 25-15 (3-0)
Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 (3-0)
Cambridge def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-5, 25-7, 25-11 (3-0)
Cedar Bluffs def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 (3-0)
Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-12, 25-10 (3-0)
Central Valley def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-7, 25-6 (3-0)
Cody-Kilgore def. Sioux County, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19 (3-1)
Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central, 25-17, 25-9, 25-12 (3-0)
Columbus Scotus def. David City, 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14 (3-1)
Crawford def. Hay Springs, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 (3-0)
Cross County def. Aquinas Catholic, 19-25, 26-24, 25-16, 33-31 (3-1)
Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-6, 25-5, 25-3 (3-0)
Exeter-Milligan def. Friend, 25-0, 25-6, 25-6 (3-0)
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Sterling, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13 (3-0)
Fillmore Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-21, 25-8 (3-0)
Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13 (3-2)
Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-7, 25-16 (3-0)
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23 (3-0)
Friend def. Parkview Christian, 25-15, 21-25, 25-15, 27-25 (3-1)
Fullerton def. Ravenna, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16 (3-1)
Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0 (3-0) FORFEIT
Giltner def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 (3-0)
Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-20, 25-5, 25-8 (3-0)
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-9, 25-13, 25-13 (3-0)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 (3-0)
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Bloomfield, 25-21, 25-7, 25-12 (3-0)
Heartland def. BDS , 25-20, 25-21, 25-13 (3-0)
Heartland def. Deshler, 25-18, 18-25, 9-25, 25-21, 15-13 (3-2)
Hershey def. Chase County, 25-18, 26-24, 25-22 (3-0)
Hi-Line def. Perkins County, 25-22, 25-15, 25-14 (3-0)
Homer def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 22-25, 15-11 (3-2)
Howells-Dodge def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-9, 25-17, 25-21 (3-0)
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Southern, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15 (3-0)
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-7, 25-21 (3-0)
Kearney Catholic def. Minden, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18 (3-0)
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19 (3-0)
Lincoln Christian def. Milford, 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19 (3-1)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-9, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15 (3-1)
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) def. Arlington, 25-20, 25-10, 12-25, 25-14 (3-1)
Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 (3-0)
Minden def. Gibbon, 25-23, 25-7, 25-20 (3-0)
Mullen def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-11, 25-23, 25-20 (3-0)
Nebraska Christian def. Giltner, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19 (3-0)
Neligh-Oakdale def. West Holt, 25-14, 24-12, 25-18 (3-0)
North Central def. Creighton, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22 (3-1)
Oakland-Craig def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS), 25-17, 25-13, 25-11 (3-0)
Omaha Roncalli Catholic def. Boys Town, 25-3, 25-10, 25-14 (3-0)
Osmond def. Plainview, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-10 (3-2)
Overton def. Southern Valley, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13 (3-0)
Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-13, 25-7, 25-15 (3-0)
Pender def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18 (3-1)
Pleasanton def. Axtell, 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 (3-0)
Ponca def. North Central, 25-18, 25-9, 25-18 (3-0)
Ravenna def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-15, 25-16, 25-9 (3-0)
Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 25-10, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19 (3-1)
Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22 (3-1)
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Sutherland, 25-10, 25-9, 25-13 (3-0)
Southern Valley def. Wood River, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 (3-0)
Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-20, 25-13, 25-14 (3-0)
Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13 (3-0)
St. Paul def. Central City, 25-8, 25-18, 25-8 (3-0)
Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 27-25, 25-21, 25-17 (3-0)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 18-16 (3-2)
Syracuse def. Fairbury, 25-16, 25-7, 25-10 (3-0)
Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-20, 25-13 (3-0)
Twin River def. East Butler, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0 (3-0) FORFEIT
Wahoo def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-19, 25-11 (3-0)
Walthill def. Santee, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0 (3-0) FORFEIT
Weeping Water def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-11, 25-9, 25-4 (3-0)
Wilber-Clatonia def. Tri County, 25-12, 25-20, 25-15 (3-0)
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-10, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21 (3-1)
Wynot def. Walthill, 25-7, 25-7, 25-7 (3-0)
