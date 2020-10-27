Advertisement

HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/26)

Highlights and scores from Monday’s high school volleyball action
By Dan Corey
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Scores courtesy: NSAA

Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-14, 25-8, 11-25, 25-14 (3-1)

Amherst def. Alma, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 (3-0)

Archbishop Bergan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-19, 25-18, 25-8 (3-0)

Auburn def. Falls City, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23 (3-0)

BRLD def. Omaha Nation, 25-5, 25-3, 25-4 (3-0)

Bertrand def. Brady, 25-11, 25-8, 25-9 (3-0)

Bloomfield def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-23, 25-15 (3-0)

Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 (3-0)

Cambridge def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-5, 25-7, 25-11 (3-0)

Cedar Bluffs def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 (3-0)

Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-12, 25-10 (3-0)

Central Valley def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-7, 25-6 (3-0)

Cody-Kilgore def. Sioux County, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19 (3-1)

Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central, 25-17, 25-9, 25-12 (3-0)

Columbus Scotus def. David City, 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14 (3-1)

Crawford def. Hay Springs, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 (3-0)

Cross County def. Aquinas Catholic, 19-25, 26-24, 25-16, 33-31 (3-1)

Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-6, 25-5, 25-3 (3-0)

Exeter-Milligan def. Friend, 25-0, 25-6, 25-6 (3-0)

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Sterling, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13 (3-0)

Fillmore Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-21, 25-8 (3-0)

Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13 (3-2)

Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-7, 25-16 (3-0)

Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23 (3-0)

Friend def. Parkview Christian, 25-15, 21-25, 25-15, 27-25 (3-1)

Fullerton def. Ravenna, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16 (3-1)

Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0 (3-0) FORFEIT

Giltner def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 (3-0)

Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-20, 25-5, 25-8 (3-0)

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-9, 25-13, 25-13 (3-0)

Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 (3-0)

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Bloomfield, 25-21, 25-7, 25-12 (3-0)

Heartland def. BDS , 25-20, 25-21, 25-13 (3-0)

Heartland def. Deshler, 25-18, 18-25, 9-25, 25-21, 15-13 (3-2)

Hershey def. Chase County, 25-18, 26-24, 25-22 (3-0)

Hi-Line def. Perkins County, 25-22, 25-15, 25-14 (3-0)

Homer def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 22-25, 15-11 (3-2)

Howells-Dodge def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-9, 25-17, 25-21 (3-0)

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Southern, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15 (3-0)

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-7, 25-21 (3-0)

Kearney Catholic def. Minden, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18 (3-0)

Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19 (3-0)

Lincoln Christian def. Milford, 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19 (3-1)

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-9, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15 (3-1)

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) def. Arlington, 25-20, 25-10, 12-25, 25-14 (3-1)

Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 (3-0)

Minden def. Gibbon, 25-23, 25-7, 25-20 (3-0)

Mullen def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-11, 25-23, 25-20 (3-0)

Nebraska Christian def. Giltner, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19 (3-0)

Neligh-Oakdale def. West Holt, 25-14, 24-12, 25-18 (3-0)

North Central def. Creighton, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22 (3-1)

Oakland-Craig def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS), 25-17, 25-13, 25-11 (3-0)

Omaha Roncalli Catholic def. Boys Town, 25-3, 25-10, 25-14 (3-0)

Osmond def. Plainview, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-10 (3-2)

Overton def. Southern Valley, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13 (3-0)

Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-13, 25-7, 25-15 (3-0)

Pender def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18 (3-1)

Pleasanton def. Axtell, 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 (3-0)

Ponca def. North Central, 25-18, 25-9, 25-18 (3-0)

Ravenna def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-15, 25-16, 25-9 (3-0)

Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 25-10, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19 (3-1)

Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22 (3-1)

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Sutherland, 25-10, 25-9, 25-13 (3-0)

Southern Valley def. Wood River, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 (3-0)

Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-20, 25-13, 25-14 (3-0)

Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13 (3-0)

St. Paul def. Central City, 25-8, 25-18, 25-8 (3-0)

Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 27-25, 25-21, 25-17 (3-0)

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 18-16 (3-2)

Syracuse def. Fairbury, 25-16, 25-7, 25-10 (3-0)

Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-20, 25-13 (3-0)

Twin River def. East Butler, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0 (3-0) FORFEIT

Wahoo def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-19, 25-11 (3-0)

Walthill def. Santee, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0 (3-0) FORFEIT

Weeping Water def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-11, 25-9, 25-4 (3-0)

Wilber-Clatonia def. Tri County, 25-12, 25-20, 25-15 (3-0)

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-10, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21 (3-1)

Wynot def. Walthill, 25-7, 25-7, 25-7 (3-0)

