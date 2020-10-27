Lincoln Lutheran preps for playoffs in snow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After the snow finished, the Lincoln Lutheran football team found itself practicing outside on Monday afternoon. Players said they were happy to, as the Warriors gear up for their playoff game with Archbishop Bergan.

“It feels really good to be playing out here, especially if it means we’re practicing for the playoffs. We had a little taste of this on Friday night when it was cold out and once you get warmed up it feels like you’re playing a normal weather, except you don’t sweat as much,” said senior wide receiver Josh Puelz.

Lincoln Lutheran earned the #16 seed and will play #1 Bergan on Friday night.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.