Advertisement

Local veterans struggle with isolation amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nationally, military suicides have increased 20% in 2020. Prior to this year it was estimated that 22 veterans die by suicide each day.
Nationally, military suicides have increased 20% in 2020. Prior to this year it was estimated that 22 veterans die by suicide each day.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of our few defenses against COVID-19, self-isolation and social distancing, is the very thing pushing some veterans to suicide.

“If you’re not able to be engaged mentally and physically, that allows you to fall into a place where you have no option than to think about the negatives you’re experiencing now, or the bad things that happened during combat,” Joe Trader, veteran and founder of 22 Heartbeats said.

22 Heartbeats is a non-profit which hosts panels for veterans examining the reasons why some veterans find success after leaving the service and others struggle. It’s named after the 22 estimated veterans who die by suicide each day.

Trader said what he’s found through the panels is that camaraderie and connectivity are often what helps a veteran overcome mental health challenges. But COVID-19 has taken much of that camaraderie away.

Nationally, its estimated that military suicides are up 20%.

“If they don’t have anybody to talk to I can just become to much for some veterans,” Trader said.

At example of community events canceled due to COVID-19 are the once monthly “Buddy Checks” hosted through Lutheran Family Services.

Adam Armstrong who puts the Buddy Checks on, and is a veteran himself, said these meetings provide a safe place for veterans to talk about their successes and struggles that are unique to former service men and women.

“We’re a group of individuals who have faced different challenges than 99% of the country,” Armstrong said.

But with COVID-19, those Buddy Checks aren’t happening.

“We hosted them over Zoom for a while and at first it was going really well, but honestly you get tired of staring at screens and attendance just kept dwindling.”

Armstrong said he too has seen the impact of isolation on veterans.

“Isolation is one of the hardest things for a veteran,” Armstrong said. “Isolation causes issues to arise, not having anybody to talk to causes more.”

Trader said he himself struggles with the lack of opportunities for engagement.

“Staying engaged has been a savior for me,” Trader said. “So its a concern for veterans these days.”

Trader’s advice for veterans is to try and connect as much as possible with fellow veterans through Zoom or phone calls, to pick up a new hobby or take the extra time to reach out to a veteran you think may be struggling.

Armstrong said Lutheran Family Services still has resources to help veterans, like telehealth appointments with therapists. But most importantly, know you’re not alone.

“You still have value, there are people there to jump into your corner, to be there for you,” Armstrong said.

Learn more about 22 Heartbeats here and Lutheran Family Services here.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE AT 7:30PM: President Trump MAGA rally at Omaha airport at capacity

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
With one week until Election Day, President Trump is planning to end his day on the campaign trail Tuesday in Omaha.

Forecast

A Warming Trend As The Week Wears On...

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Temperatures will moderate a bit for Wednesday...fall back a bit for Thursday...then rebound nicely for Friday and Saturday. A small chance for a mix of moisture Wednesday night-into-Thursday morning looks like the only chance for precipitation over the next several days.

VOD Recordings

Covid-19 in rural Nebraska

Updated: 1 hour ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Rural Nebraska sees an increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Dwight is a village right in the corner of Butler County. Several members of the community said that coronavirus has made the village a ghost town.

Latest News

News

Strategies to stay safe online

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fraud Watch on 10/11 First at Four sponsored by AARP Nebraska.

News

REPORT: Wisconsin QB tests positive for COVID-19 for second time, Nebraska plans to play

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff, 10/11 NOW and Nick Viviani
The redshirt freshman quarterback will be required to sit Saturday’s game vs. Nebraska.

News

Wymore Police searching for missing 2-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Wymore Police Department is searching for a missing 2-year-old and her grandmother who have not been heard from since Oct. 21.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 93 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, bringing the community total to 9,072.

News

New NSP K9 named for Trooper Dale Fahnholz

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A new police K9 has officially joined the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol. The newest NSP Police Service Dog is Fahn, named to honor Trooper Dale Fahnholz, who passed away suddenly on March 1, 2020.

News

Secretary of State says Nebraska voting is secure and safe; Discusses Nov. 3 process

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
One week ahead of the November General Election, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said that election officials across Nebraska are ready to conduct a safe, sensible and secure election.