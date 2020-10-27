LPD arrests two men suspected of making, throwing Molotov cocktails

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested two men they believe were involved in making and throwing Molotov cocktails over the summer.

On Monday, LPD arrested 21-year-old Tyler Belk who is facing three counts of aiding and abetting arson charges. Brandon Grady, 23, was also arrested. LPD said Grady was already at the jail on an unrelated charge and is facing one count of aiding and abetting arson charges.

Back on May 31st, just before midnight, and until 3:30 a.m. on June 1st, LPD said there were a number of arson fires investigators believed were caused by Molotov cocktails in the Northeast area of Lincoln.

Around 11:24 p.m. on May 31st, a window was broken and an explosive was thrown inside Huntington Elementary School on N 46th Street. LPD said that arson caused $2,500 in damage.

Around 3:15 a.m. on June 1st, a cruiser window was broken and an explosive was thrown at a police cruiser at the Lincoln Police Northeast Team Station on Huntington Avenue. LPD said that caused $2,300 in damage.

Just 10 minutes later, at 3:25 a.m., police said a window was broken and an explosive was thrown inside Lincoln Northeast High School which caused $1,000 in damage.

Investigators reviewed security video from the crime scenes and saw a light-colored Honda with a dark hood involved in each incident. LPD said the car was later identified by investigators belonging to Belk.

LPD said investigators interviewed several witnesses.

Investigators said Belk is believed to be responsible for making the Molotov cocktails at his home that night and identified the targets he was planning to hit with the explosives. Investigators added that Belk was identified as the driver of the car and also the person responsible for throwing several of the Molotov cocktails and damaging windows.

Investigators said Grady was also identified as being responsible for throwing of the Molotov cocktails at Huntington Elementary School.

LPD said the arsons happened during the time of the riots, however, investigators do not have any indication Belk or Grady were at the protests or riots, or that it is specifically related to the protests that weekend.

Investigators are continuing to look into these cases and anyone with information is asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

