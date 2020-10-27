LPD: High schooler assaults SRO and security guard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a high schooler is facing charges after punching, kicking and pushing a School Resource Officer, as well as a security guard.

Just before 9 a.m. on Monday, Northeast High School administrators spoke with a 16-year-old male student who they believed showed signs of being under the influence, as well as having a backpack that they believed smelled like marijuana.

LPD said administrators escorted the student to the office, brought in a school nurse, and contacted the 16-year-old’s parents. Officers said the parents gave the school permission to look inside the backpack.

According to officers, the student was uncooperative and administrators requested help from the School Resource Officer.

LPD said the SRO spoke with the student for 10 to 15 minutes, sharing how the issue could be resolved through cooperation. According to police, the student kept clutching his backpack, then shoved the backpack under his seat and told the officer that he would hurt him if the SRO took it.

From there, the SRO became concerned because of the student’s extreme reaction for just suspicion of marijuana, according to police, and because the student refused to speak with the SRO, he worried something more serious may be in the backpack, like a weapon.

LPD said it was then a potential safety concern and the SRO believed it was important to separate the student and his backpack. LPD said when the SRO took the backpack, the student punched the SRO and threw him into the filing cabinet.

A security guard eventually placed the student in handcuffs after several minutes of the student punching and kicking the security guard, according to police.

LPD said when the officer sat the student up after being handcuffed, the student shoved his body against the officer causing him to fall back. Other officers arrived and the student was placed in a patrol cruiser.

LPD said the backpack was searched and officers found a glass marijuana pipe.

The SRO had lacerations and bruising, and the security officer had a back injury as well as lacerations.

According to police the student had no injuries.

The student was arrested for 3rd-degree assault of a police officer, 3rd-degree assault, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

LPD said the student was taken to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.