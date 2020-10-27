Advertisement

LPD investigating string of tire slashings

(KKTV)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a string of tire slashings.

On Monday around 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to an area of 14th-16th Streets, as well as A to Euclid Streets for several reports of tire slashings.

LPD said officers located six different cars with tires that had been slashed, some of which had all four tires damaged.

Officers canvassed those blocks and requested security video in the area.

LPD said ultimately it was determined that the vandalisms happened around 5 p.m.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600. LPD is also asking for help from anyone in the area who may have video of these crimes.

If your tires were damaged or slashed during this time frame, investigators said it’s not too late to make a report. LPD estimates the damage to be around $600 at this time.

