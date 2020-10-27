Advertisement

McCaffrey ‘thankful’ to be playing, Huskers talk Wisconsin

On Tuesday, the do-it-all Husker spoke to the media on his versatility
Nebraska redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey spoke to the media on Tuesday
Nebraska redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey spoke to the media on Tuesday
By Dan Corey
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s on to Wisconsin for the Nebraska football team. Husker coaches and players spoke to the media on Tuesday reflecting on the Ohio State loss and looking forward to Saturday’s Wisconsin game.

Here are a few notes:

- Redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey says he’s thankful to be part of Nebraska’s gameplan. It sounds like the do-it-all player will do anything Scott Frost and the offensive coaches ask him to.

- Coaches and players say they know what they’re getting with Wisconsin. Defensive lineman Casey Rogers said Saturday’s game will be won in the trenches.

- Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick says wide receiver Omar Manning is still working on getting healthy. Coaches remain optimistic that he can help Nebraska this weekend.

