McCaffrey ‘thankful’ to be playing, Huskers talk Wisconsin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s on to Wisconsin for the Nebraska football team. Husker coaches and players spoke to the media on Tuesday reflecting on the Ohio State loss and looking forward to Saturday’s Wisconsin game.

Here are a few notes:

- Redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey says he’s thankful to be part of Nebraska’s gameplan. It sounds like the do-it-all player will do anything Scott Frost and the offensive coaches ask him to.

- Coaches and players say they know what they’re getting with Wisconsin. Defensive lineman Casey Rogers said Saturday’s game will be won in the trenches.

"This game will be won in the trenches. We're ready to bang some heads and get dirty in the trenches." Casey Rogers on Wisconsin game. Let's go. #Huskers — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) October 27, 2020

- Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick says wide receiver Omar Manning is still working on getting healthy. Coaches remain optimistic that he can help Nebraska this weekend.

Matt Lubick on Omar Manning, "He's explosive. Strong hands. Physical" Gotta get him healthy and confident says Lubick. #Huskers — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) October 27, 2020

