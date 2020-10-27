Advertisement

McCook’s Work Ethic Camp under quarantine

(AP)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MCCOOK, Neb. (KSNB) - An inmate at the Work Ethic Camp (WEC) in McCook has tested positive for COVID-19. This has forced the facility to be put on quarantine status.

“The inmate who tested positive has been medically isolated from other people. In addition, three staff members from WEC who received their positive results today are also self-isolating at home,” said Scott R. Frakes, director for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).

All other inmates at WEC will have the opportunity to test for the virus. Testing is voluntary.

Last week, the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) was placed on quarantine status when several inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

“The good news is that we received negative test results for those inmates who wanted to be tested after the initial outbreak,” said Dir. Frakes. “Limiting movement in the facilities during quarantine allows us to reduce transmission of the virus while we continue to evaluate who may be sick and where they are living.”

