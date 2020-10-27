Advertisement

New NSP K9 named for Trooper Dale Fahnholz

The newest NSP Police Service Dog is Fahn, named to honor Trooper Dale Fahnholz, who passed away suddenly on March 1, 2020.
A new police K9 has officially joined the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol.
A new police K9 has officially joined the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol.(NSP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - A new police K9 has officially joined the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol. The newest NSP Police Service Dog is Fahn, named to honor Trooper Dale Fahnholz, who passed away suddenly on March 1, 2020.

“Our PSD Unit is made up of incredibly talented canines and the troopers who handle them,” said Captain Jason Scott, Commander of NSP Special Operations. “Fahn joins a diligent team that serves the entire state of Nebraska.”

Fahn and his handler, Sergeant Workman, have been through months of training to earn certification. Fahn is a dual-purpose PSD, certified for narcotics detection and patrolling functions. Fahn will be stationed in Grand Island and patrol the same troop area in which Trooper Fahnholz spent the majority of his career.

The NSP PSD Unit currently consists of nine canine-handler teams stationed throughout the state. The dogs are purchased through generous public donations made to the Nebraska State Patrol Foundation.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

REPORT: Wisconsin QB tests positive for COVID-19 for second time, Nebraska plans to play

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The redshirt freshman quarterback will be required to sit Saturday’s game vs. Nebraska.

News

Secretary of State says Nebraska voting is secure and safe; Discusses Nov. 3 process

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
One week ahead of the November General Election, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said that election officials across Nebraska are ready to conduct a safe, sensible and secure election.

News

LPD investigating string of tire slashings

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a string of tire slashings.

News

LPD arrests two men suspected of making, throwing Molotov cocktails

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested two men they believe were involved in making and throwing Molotov cocktails back in late May, early June.

Latest News

News

LIVE AT 7:30PM: President Trump hosting MAGA rally at Omaha airport

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
With one week until Election Day, President Trump is planning to end his day on the campaign trail Tuesday in Omaha.

News

Former State Fair exec headed to trial

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shannon Heckt
The former Financial Director for the Nebraska State Fair is headed to trial court to defend himself against charges that he stole money from the fair.

News

Biden responds to Trump’s planned visit to Nebraska

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Former Vice President Joe Biden released a statement Tuesday morning in response to President’s Trumps planned visit to Eppley Airfield in Omaha.

News

LPD: High schooler assaults SRO and security guard

Updated: 6 hours ago
Lincoln Police said a high schooler is facing charges after punching, kicking and pushing a School Resource Officer, as well as a security guard.

VOD Recordings

Self Exams, Early detection critical in fight against cancer

Updated: 7 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 8 hours ago