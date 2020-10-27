Advertisement

LIVE AT 7:30PM: President Trump hosting MAGA rally at Omaha airport

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With one week until Election Day, President Trump is planning to end his day on the campaign trail Tuesday in Omaha.

The president is expected to speak at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally at 7:30 p.m. at Tac Air. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

TICKETS: President Trump rally in Omaha

Those wishing to attend may only register up to two tickets per mobile number per event. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Watch a livestream of tonight’s event below, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

