Secretary of State says Nebraska voting is secure and safe; Discusses Nov. 3 process

(KOTA)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One week ahead of the November General Election, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said that election officials across Nebraska are ready to conduct a safe, sensible and secure election.

“Voters are concerned about the elections this year. My message to Nebraskans is that we will maintain the integrity of our voting,” Evnen said. “Every legally cast vote will count.”

So far, early ballots from 395,420 Nebraskan voters have been received and accepted by county election officials. Properly completed early ballots that are received by the county election officials prior to the close of the polls on election day will be counted.

Once the early ballot return envelopes are verified by county officials, early ballots will be stored securely until the day before the election, when by law, county officials are permitted to begin counting them. No results will be released until the polls close on election day.

“In most of our counties with larger populations, including Lancaster, Douglas, and Sarpy and many other counties as well, the first results posted Tuesday night will be the results of early voting," Evnen said. “Ballot counts from the polls will come later in the evening. We anticipate that our unofficial results will be posted statewide by the end of the night.”

“I encourage registered voters who did not ask for early ballots to be sure to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3,” Evnen said. “Just as in the primary election in May, our voters and poll workers will be kept safe at the polls.”

The polls will open Nov. 3 at 8 a.m. Central Time, 7 a.m. Mountain Time. The polls will close at 8 p.m. Central Time, 7 p.m. Mountain Time. Voters are reminded that Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 1.

You can check the status of your early voting ballot, provisional ballot, or look up your polling place on the Secretary of State voter-check website: www.ne.gov/go/votercheck.

“Elections matter, and your vote counts,” Evnen said.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

