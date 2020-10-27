Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 27, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 93 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, bringing the community total to 9,072. The number of deaths in the community remains at 43.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 3,922 to 3,964

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – up from 9 percent to 9.1 percent

State – remains at 11.2 percent

National – remains at 7.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 62 with 37 from Lancaster County (four on ventilators) and 25 from other communities (three on ventilators).

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:

Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska’s hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Elevated Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:

Limit activities outside the home, unless for work, school, medical care, or food.

Work from home when possible.

Stay at least six feet from anyone outside the home.

Face masks should be worn by those over two years old when indoors and when unable to physical distance.

Avoid large gatherings.

Attend small gatherings and events only with modifications such as physical distancing, face masks, etc.

Follow CDC Travel Guidelines available at cdc.gov.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

