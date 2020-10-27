Advertisement

Wymore Police searching for missing 2-year-old

Missing Child
Missing Child(Wymore Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYMORE, Neb. (KOLN) - The Wymore Police Department is searching for a missing 2-year-old and her grandmother who have not been heard from since Oct. 21.

According to the Wymore Police, on Monday officers received a report of a two-year-old girl who was on a visit with her Grandmother and did not return from her visit.

Neither the Grandmother, Natasha (Tasha) Williams or two-year-old Nova Hutchison have been heard from since Wednesday, October 21st.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wymore Police Department at 402-645-3315 or Crime stoppers at 402-228-4343.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rural Nebraska sees an increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: moments ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Dwight is a village right in the corner of Butler County. Several members of the community said that coronavirus has made the village a ghost town.

News

REPORT: Wisconsin QB tests positive for COVID-19 for second time, Nebraska plans to play

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff, 10/11 NOW and Nick Viviani
The redshirt freshman quarterback will be required to sit Saturday’s game vs. Nebraska.

Forecast

A Warming Trend As The Week Wears On...

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Temperatures will moderate a bit for Wednesday...fall back a bit for Thursday...then rebound nicely for Friday and Saturday. A small chance for a mix of moisture Wednesday night-into-Thursday morning looks like the only chance for precipitation over the next several days.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 93 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, bringing the community total to 9,072.

Latest News

News

New NSP K9 named for Trooper Dale Fahnholz

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A new police K9 has officially joined the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol. The newest NSP Police Service Dog is Fahn, named to honor Trooper Dale Fahnholz, who passed away suddenly on March 1, 2020.

News

Secretary of State says Nebraska voting is secure and safe; Discusses Nov. 3 process

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
One week ahead of the November General Election, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said that election officials across Nebraska are ready to conduct a safe, sensible and secure election.

News

LPD investigating string of tire slashings

Updated: 6 hours ago
Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a string of tire slashings.

News

LPD arrests two men suspected of making, throwing Molotov cocktails

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested two men they believe were involved in making and throwing Molotov cocktails back in late May, early June.

News

LIVE AT 7:30PM: President Trump hosting MAGA rally at Omaha airport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
With one week until Election Day, President Trump is planning to end his day on the campaign trail Tuesday in Omaha.

News

Former State Fair exec headed to trial

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shannon Heckt
The former Financial Director for the Nebraska State Fair is headed to trial court to defend himself against charges that he stole money from the fair.