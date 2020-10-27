Wymore Police searching for missing 2-year-old

WYMORE, Neb. (KOLN) - The Wymore Police Department is searching for a missing 2-year-old and her grandmother who have not been heard from since Oct. 21.

According to the Wymore Police, on Monday officers received a report of a two-year-old girl who was on a visit with her Grandmother and did not return from her visit.

Neither the Grandmother, Natasha (Tasha) Williams or two-year-old Nova Hutchison have been heard from since Wednesday, October 21st.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wymore Police Department at 402-645-3315 or Crime stoppers at 402-228-4343.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.