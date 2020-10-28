Advertisement

Democratic candidate for Nebraska’s 1st district tests positive for COVID-19

Congressional candidate for Nebraska’s first district, Kate Bolz, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the Bolz campaign.
Congressional candidate for Nebraska’s first district, Kate Bolz, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the Bolz campaign.(WOWT)
By Richard Ochoa
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Congressional candidate for Nebraska’s first district, Kate Bolz, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the Bolz campaign.

Bolz has been quarantined since Monday, when her fiancé, Lancaster County Board Chair Sean Flowerday, tested positive for COVID-19. According to Wednesday’s release from her campaign, she is continuing to campaign while quarantining at home.

“I am grateful for the care that I have received and I will continue to quarantine while I recover. Our campaign will continue to advocate for high quality, affordable health care so that all Nebraskans get the care they need when they need it” she said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Bolz is running against Republican incumbent Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Huskers vs. Wisconsin game canceled

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Saturday’s football game between Nebraska and Wisconsin has been canceled after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Wisconsin football program.

News

LPD issues warning following robbery

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are reminding people to be cautious when buying or selling things on social media following a recent robbery.

News

LPD: Investigators looking into gunshots in North Lincoln

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where people recently reported hearing gunshots and a car speeding away.

News

UNL puts in place COVID-19 precautions for first home game

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Tailgating prohibited on university property for first Nebraska football home game.

News

Authorities searching for missing Omaha man

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a man missing from the Omaha area who has a brain injury and other medical conditions.

Latest News

News

Man arrested for breaking into home, assaulting woman

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a 32-year-old man after he reportedly broke into a home and assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

News

Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Son hopes to carry on dad’s legacy with food truck

Updated: 11 hours ago
Son hopes to carry on dad’s legacy with food truck

News

President Trump’s rally at Eppley Airfield draws thousands

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
With one week until Election Day, President Trump ended his day on the campaign trail Tuesday in Omaha.