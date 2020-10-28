Advertisement

Disney expands holiday hours at Florida parks

The parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours
The Walt Disney World parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours.
The Walt Disney World parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours.(Source: Walt Disney World, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is allowing visitors to spend more time at its Orlando theme parks.

Most will be staying open for an extra hour, according to a calendar on the Walt Disney World website.

That includes the Magic Kingdom, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on Fridays and Saturdays.

The parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Where to build the next prison: One small town says it’s "not a good fit”

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Between aging buildings and the overcrowding emergency, the director of Nebraska’s Department of Corrections said the state needs another prison.

News

EMA cancelled, Omaha man found safe

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska State Patrol said Chad Townsend, 48, was found safe.

National Politics

Supreme Court justices deny fast, new look at Pennsylvania ballot deadline

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part in the vote “because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties' filings,” court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.

National

NTSB investigating Tenn. crash that killed school bus driver, girl

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities said the oncoming utility vehicle veered off the road and then over-corrected, swerving and skidding sideways just in front of the oncoming bus.

News

Engler name new Lincoln fire chief

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
He will replace Mike Despain, who has been serving as Acting Fire Chief since May.

Latest News

News

Nebraska corrections worker arrested

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A worker for the Nebraska Department of Corrections has been arrested for unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

National

Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

National Politics

Biden shuns easy virus answers; Trump vows to ‘vanquish’ it

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
With less than a week until Election Day, Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in most national polls. Biden also has an advantage, though narrower, in the key swing states that could decide the election.

National Politics

Former DHS official says he wrote ‘Anonymous’ Trump critique

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff, has announced that he is “Anonymous,” the senior White House administration official who claimed to be part of a “resistance” working “from within” to thwart President Donald Trump’s “worst inclinations.”

Forecast

Teeter-Tottering Temperatures...

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Temperatures will slide up-and-down over the next several days...with no significant rain-or-snow chances.