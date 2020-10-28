Lincoln Pius X wins district title, other high school volleyball scores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the fifth straight season, the Lincoln Pius X volleyball team is headed to the state tournament. The Thunderbolts defeated Lincoln East on Tuesday in three sets. District finals continue Wednesday with subdistricts continuing in Class B, C, and D.

Tuesday scores courtesy: NSAA

Archbishop Bergan def. Mead, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15 (3-1)

Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-6, 25-8, 25-21 (3-0)

Aurora def. Northwest, 25-18, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23 (3-1)

BDS def. Meridian, 22-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-14 (3-1)

BRLD def. Pender, 25-21, 16-25, 25-8, 25-27, 19-17 (3-2)

Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 26-24, 25-13, 26-24 (3-0)

Bellevue West def. Norfolk, 25-15, 25-13, 25-12 (3-0)

Bertrand def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14 (3-1)

Blair def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 (3-0)

Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-13, 25-9, 25-11 (3-0)

Broken Bow def. O’Neill, 21-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12 (3-1)

CWC def. Twin Loup, 25-9, 25-19, 25-9 (3-0)

Cambridge def. Southwest, 27-25, 25-17, 25-20 (3-0)

Centennial def. Cross County, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 (3-0)

Cody-Kilgore def. Crawford, 25-21, 25-12, 25-20 (3-0)

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 32-30, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20 (3-1)

Crofton def. Ponca, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 25-19 (3-1)

Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 14-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19 (3-1)

Elkhorn def. Bennington, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 (3-0)

Exeter-Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16 (3-0)

Franklin def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 (3-0)

Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18 (3-1)

Fullerton def. Centura, 27-25, 25-18, 25-20 (3-0)

Gordon-Rushville def. Bayard, 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 21-25, 15-8 (3-2)

Gothenburg def. Hershey, 25-12, 26-24, 25-23 (3-0)

Hartington-Newcastle def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-18, 25-21, 27-25 (3-0)

Hastings def. McCook, 25-7, 25-10, 22-25, 25-21 (3-1)

Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0 (3-0) FORFEIT

Howells-Dodge def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 26-24, 13-25, 26-24, 25-16 (3-1)

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0 (3-0) FORFEIT

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Tri County Northeast, 25-13, 25-23, 19-25, 26-24 (3-1)

Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-19, 25-10, 25-11 (3-0)

Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-15, 26-24, 25-19 (3-0)

Kearney def. Columbus, 25-16, 20-25, 26-24, 25-15 (3-1)

Kenesaw def. Shelton, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 (3-0)

Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-21, 25-16, 26-24 (3-0)

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0 (3-0) FORFEIT

Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-23, 25-6, 23-25, 25-13 (3-1)

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 (3-0)

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-10, 25-13 (3-0)

Lutheran High Northeast def. Norfolk Catholic, 17-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-23 (3-1)

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 (3-0)

Millard North def. Fremont, 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 19-25, 15-6 (3-2)

Millard South def. Gretna, 25-13, 27-25, 15-25, 25-15 (3-1)

Millard West def. Grand Island, 25-12, 25-18, 28-26 (3-0)

Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-9, 25-18, 17-25, 25-11 (3-1)

Nebraska Christian def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-23, 25-10 (3-0)

Norris def. Crete, 25-2, 25-8, 25-12 (3-0)

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Minatare, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 (3-0)

North Platte def. Bellevue East, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0 (3-0) FORFEIT

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-11, 25-12, 25-13 (3-0)

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 25-6, 25-17, 25-22 (3-0)

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Ralston, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0 (3-0) FORFEIT

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln North Star, 25-12, 25-13, 25-23 (3-0)

Omaha Roncalli Catholic def. Louisville, 19-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19 (3-1)

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn North, 25-16, 25-16, 25-8 (3-0)

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 22-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-13, 15-8 (3-2)

Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 (3-0)

Palmyra def. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 (3-0)

Pleasanton def. Amherst, 23-25, 25-11, 25-10, 25-13 (3-1)

Potter-Dix def. Leyton, 25-22, 14-25, 25-14, 25-23 (3-1)

Schuyler def. South Sioux City, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0 (3-0) FORFEIT

Scottsbluff def. Alliance, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-15 (3-1)

Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 (3-0)

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Hi-Line, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14 (3-0)

South Platte def. Kimball, 25-14, 25-7, 25-12 (3-0)

Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15 (3-0)

Thayer Central def. Superior, 25-8, 25-23, 25-19 (3-0)

Wahoo def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-20, 26-24 (3-0)

Waverly def. Platteview, 25-18, 25-8, 25-12 (3-0)

Wayne def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 (3-0)

York def. Seward, 25-12, 25-22, 25-19 (3-0)

