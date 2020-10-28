LPD: Investigators looking into gunshots in North Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where people recently reported hearing gunshots and a car speeding away.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to an area of 1st Street and Cornhusker Highway, in north Lincoln, after several people called 911 reporting that they heard gunshots in the area.

LPD said officers went to that area and didn’t see anything suspicious. The area was canvassed and LPD said several witnesses reported hearing the shots, as well as a car speeding away immediately after.

According to police, officers weren’t able to locate any damage or victims in the area, however the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

