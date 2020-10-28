Advertisement

LPD: Investigators looking into gunshots in North Lincoln

(MGN)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where people recently reported hearing gunshots and a car speeding away.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to an area of 1st Street and Cornhusker Highway, in north Lincoln, after several people called 911 reporting that they heard gunshots in the area.

LPD said officers went to that area and didn’t see anything suspicious. The area was canvassed and LPD said several witnesses reported hearing the shots, as well as a car speeding away immediately after.

According to police, officers weren’t able to locate any damage or victims in the area, however the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Huskers vs. Wisconsin game canceled

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Saturday’s football game between Nebraska and Wisconsin has been canceled after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Wisconsin football program.

News

LPD issues warning following robbery

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are reminding people to be cautious when buying or selling things on social media following a recent robbery.

News

UNL puts in place COVID-19 precautions for first home game

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Tailgating prohibited on university property for first Nebraska football home game.

News

Authorities searching for missing Omaha man

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a man missing from the Omaha area who has a brain injury and other medical conditions.

Latest News

News

Democratic candidate for Nebraska’s 1st district tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Richard Ochoa
Congressional candidate for Nebraska’s first district, Kate Bolz, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the Bolz campaign.

News

Man arrested for breaking into home, assaulting woman

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a 32-year-old man after he reportedly broke into a home and assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

News

Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Son hopes to carry on dad’s legacy with food truck

Updated: 11 hours ago
Son hopes to carry on dad’s legacy with food truck

News

President Trump’s rally at Eppley Airfield draws thousands

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
With one week until Election Day, President Trump ended his day on the campaign trail Tuesday in Omaha.