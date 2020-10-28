Advertisement

LPD issues warning following robbery

(MGN)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are reminding people to be cautious when buying or selling things on social media following a recent robbery.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday officers responded to a robbery in an area of 10th and E Streets, just south of downtown.

Responding officers spoke with a 61-year-old man who said he was trying to sell a gaming system on Facebook marketplace and had a possible buyer. LPD said the man shared that the buyer asked him to meet in that area and was seen walking from behind one of the apartment buildings, which the man told police felt unusual.

The man told police that the buyer then said he had been ripped off before and wanted to make sure the gaming system worked before he gave the man money.

LPD said the buyer wanted to take the system up to his apartment and told the man he could accompany him, but when they were inside the building, the buyer pulled out a handgun and the man ran away out of fear.

According to police, the man was able to keep his gaming system in his possession during the incident and he went home before calling police. LPD said there was approximately a 30-minute delay to officers responding to the area of the robbery, though officers canvassed the area and processed the scene for evidence.

LPD is requesting video from anyone in the area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

LPD wants to remind everyone that there is a designated spot inside and outside the Center Team Substation, located at 1501 N 27th Street, called the Swap Spot. Officers say these spots can be used for buying/selling items online to child custody exchanges.

