Man arrested for breaking into home, assaulting woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 32-year-old man after he reportedly broke into a home and assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

LPD said on Oct. 25 LPD responded to a disturbance near 40th and A streets. When officers arrived, a female came running to an officer frightened, and the officer saw a man running after her.

When the suspect saw the police cruiser he ran away, police said.

Police were not able to find the man after searching in the area.

The victim told LPD that her ex-boyfriend had been sending her threatening messages and showed up to her work earlier in the day.

Then at night, she heard a loud bang like someone trying to break in, so she called the police. LPD said Allen Busby, 32, then entered her room and physically and sexually assaulted her.

The woman’s young child was sleeping in the home at the time, according to LPD.

On Oct. 27, officers were able to track down Busby at Kawasaki Motors, and around 2 p.m. they arrested him for first-degree sexual assault, burglary, third-degree domestic assault, child abuse, and criminal trespassing.

