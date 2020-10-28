N Report Podcast: What a cancelled game means for the Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot on the heels of the cancellation of this week’s scheduled contest between Nebraska & Wisconsin football, Kevin Sjuts & Dan Corey jumped back into the 10/11 NOW podcast lab to talk about what this means for the Big Red.

Joining them with some up-close Madison insight is George Balekji of our sister station NBC 15 WMTV.

