Nebraska corrections worker arrested

(MGN Image)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A worker for the Nebraska Department of Corrections has been arrested for unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

According to NDCS, Sylvarena Mitchell, 26, a food service specialist at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L), was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on Wednesday.

“She has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) since September 14, 2020 and has only worked at CCC-L,” a release states.

Mitchell was booked into the Lancaster County jail.

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.

