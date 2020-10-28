Son hopes to carry on dad’s legacy with food truck

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In just a few months, one Lincoln man hopes to bring a new kind of food truck to the city. But right now, he is asking for help.

It’s called Papi Churros and will serve churros and tacos.

From a young age, Antonio Almazan says he has always loved cooking.

“I’ve cooked for family parties, graduations, stuff like that, just within our group of friends and family,” said Almazan.

His family has shared his love of food and his dad has always been known for making churros for events.

Now, he’s decided to retire but Almazan didn’t want to let the churros go.

That’s where the food truck comes in.

“He’s like I’m not going to want to do this forever, but I want someone to keep doing this. I developed this recipe for 20-30 years,” said Almazan.

Almazan hopes to turn an old Fed-Ex truck into a food truck, selling his tacos and churros.

He hoped to raise money selling food at fundraising events but COVID-19 canceled them all.

Now they’re trying a Kickstarter campaign which will launch soon.

“We will need to put the equipment in there, the electrical and gas lines, the hood vent, all of that stuff,” said Almazan.

Almazan says it’ll cost about $20,000 to get the truck ready to go in the spring but says it would mean the world to him if he can make it happen.

“To be able to continue my dad’s legacy through this, it would be amazing to actually do it,” said Almazan.

The Kickstarter campaign will launch on November 4th, to donate all you have to do is look up Papi Churros.

