Teeter-Tottering Temperatures...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mainly dry conditions expected for most of the rest of the week and weekend...with temperatures “jumping around” a bit...

A nice warm-up today will give way to cooler conditions on Thursday as a weak cold front moves thru the region. Morning clouds will diminish as the day wears on leading to mostly sunny skies by afternoon...but a north breeze of 10 to 20 mph will help hold Thursday afternoon readings in the mid 40s for Lincoln. Friday will warm-up once again under mostly sunny skies and a lighter west-southwest wind as afternoon temperatures return to the low-to-mid 50s.

Saturday...formerly known as game day...will be a bit of a transition day as another cold front slides through Nebraska. Temperatures should reach the upper 50s-to-lower 60s in the Capital City under partly-to-mostly sunny skies. The most “noticeable” effect of the aforementioned frontal boundary will be a gusty north-northwest breeze at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph possible at times. Behind the front it will be noticeably cooler again on Sunday...with high temperatures dropping back to the upper 40s-to-near 50°. Dry and mild weather is expected to return to the area early next week with highs in the mid 60s-to-lower 70s for Election Day Tuesday and Wednesday.

Halloween night (Saturday night) should be dry for all the trick-or-treaters with daytime temperatures falling into the 40s by mid-evening...and don’t forget to set your CLOCKS BACK 1 HOUR as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end late Saturday night.

