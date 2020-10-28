Advertisement

Teeter-Tottering Temperatures...

A Cooler Thursday
A Cooler Thursday(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mainly dry conditions expected for most of the rest of the week and weekend...with temperatures “jumping around” a bit...

A nice warm-up today will give way to cooler conditions on Thursday as a weak cold front moves thru the region. Morning clouds will diminish as the day wears on leading to mostly sunny skies by afternoon...but a north breeze of 10 to 20 mph will help hold Thursday afternoon readings in the mid 40s for Lincoln. Friday will warm-up once again under mostly sunny skies and a lighter west-southwest wind as afternoon temperatures return to the low-to-mid 50s.

Saturday...formerly known as game day...will be a bit of a transition day as another cold front slides through Nebraska. Temperatures should reach the upper 50s-to-lower 60s in the Capital City under partly-to-mostly sunny skies. The most “noticeable” effect of the aforementioned frontal boundary will be a gusty north-northwest breeze at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph possible at times. Behind the front it will be noticeably cooler again on Sunday...with high temperatures dropping back to the upper 40s-to-near 50°. Dry and mild weather is expected to return to the area early next week with highs in the mid 60s-to-lower 70s for Election Day Tuesday and Wednesday.

Halloween night (Saturday night) should be dry for all the trick-or-treaters with daytime temperatures falling into the 40s by mid-evening...and don’t forget to set your CLOCKS BACK 1 HOUR as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end late Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer This Afternoon With Increasing Clouds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Not as cold this afternoon with increasing clouds.

Forecast

Warmer Wednesday With Increasing Afternoon Clouds

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Mostly Sunny this morning and chilly. Increasing clouds this afternoon and warmer.

Forecast

A Warming Trend As The Week Wears On...

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Temperatures will moderate a bit for Wednesday...fall back a bit for Thursday...then rebound nicely for Friday and Saturday. A small chance for a mix of moisture Wednesday night-into-Thursday morning looks like the only chance for precipitation over the next several days.

Forecast

Ken's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
Warmer, but still below average temperatures are in the forecast for Wednesday.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny and Not as Cold Tuesday Afternoon

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Cold and mainly clear this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon and not as cold.

Forecast

Getting the Cold Shoulder...

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Decreasing clouds and very cold through Monday afternoon and evening and staying cold through early this week.

Forecast

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
Bitterly cold into Tuesday morning and staying cold into the afternoon with sunny skies.

Forecast

Brad's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
Clearing skies and cold conditions expected Monday into Tuesday.

Forecast

Snow ending this morning and very cold

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:01 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Light snow and flurries will come to an end this morning and it will be cold. Mostly cloudy this afternoon and continued quite cold.

Forecast

Winter Arrives Early...

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
More of a trick-than-a-treat...as winter-like weather has overtaken the entire region on this late-October weekend. Areas of snow...patchy freezing drizzle and very cold temperatures will make it feel more like Christmas-time rather than the week before Halloween...and that's "scary".