Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County health officials are reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

The individuals were a woman in her 30s with underlying health conditions who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 90s who was at a long term care facility.

That brings the total number of deaths to 45. 21 of those have come in October.

92 new cases were also reported locally, bringing the community total to 9,164.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 3,964 to 4,024

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – remains at 9.1 percent

State – up from 11.3 percent to 11.5 percent

National – remains at 7.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 62 with 36 from Lancaster County (five on ventilators) and 26 from other communities (five on ventilators).

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

