UNL puts in place COVID-19 precautions for first home game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first Nebraska football game of the shortened season, precautions will be in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the university announced Wednesday.

Only players, coaches, staff, their family members, stadium employees and credentialed media will be allowed inside Memorial Stadium during the game, Saturday Oct. 31.

The Husker Spirit Squad and the Cornhusker Marching Band will not be present for the game.

Anyone inside the stadium will also be required to wear face coverings and urged to practice social distancing.

For fans, tailgating on university property is strictly prohibited, while campus parking lots, garages, and buildings will be closed to the general public.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.