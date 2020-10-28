Advertisement

Warmer Wednesday With Increasing Afternoon Clouds

Warmer This Afternoon
Warmer This Afternoon(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday morning will start off cold, but not as cold yesterday. Lots of sunshine for this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs should make up to around 50 degrees with a westerly breeze at 5 to 15 mph. For tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a very small chance for a sprinkle, flurry or a brief light rain and snow. This small chance will continue into early Thursday morning.

Warmer Afternoon Across Nebraska
Warmer Afternoon Across Nebraska(1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy for Thursday morning and then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon and it will be cooler with the high in the mid 40s. There will also be a gusty north wind at 10 to 20 mph with a few gusts up to 30 mph. Friday will be warmer and mostly sunny with the high in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be warmer and a bit breezy at times. Highs around 60 under mostly sunny skies. The forecast for trick or treaters will be dry and a bit on the cool side. Sunday will be mostly sunny and chilly with the high in the upper 40s.

Monday will be warmer with the high in the lower 60s and mostly sunny. Tuesday, Election Day, will be mostly sunny and mild with the afternoon high in the upper 60s.

Mainly Dry Conditions
Mainly Dry Conditions(1011 Weather)

