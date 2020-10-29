Advertisement

166 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lancaster County

(WJHG)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Health officials announced 166 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County on Thursday.

That brings the community total to 9,330. The number of deaths in the community remains at 45.

166 is the highest number of cases reported in a single day.

Recoveries: remain at 4,024

Overall positivity rate:

  • Lancaster County – up from 9.1 percent to 9.2 percent
  • State – remains at 11.2 percent
  • National – remains at 7.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 71 with 42 from Lancaster County (five on ventilators) and 29 from other communities (five on ventilators).

On Thursday, local hospitalizations tied the highest mark since the beginning of the pandemic.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.

