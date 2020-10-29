Bars, restaurants impacted by Nebraska football cancellation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local restaurants and bars have been struggling for months due to the pandemic. Husker football could help ease some of those burdens, but with the home opener canceled it’s just another punch in the gut.

It’s been 11 months since Nebraska hosted a home football game. With COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants many worked to expand their seating to accommodate more fans, now they have to change their plans.

Tipsy Tina’s opened just weeks ago in the Haymarket. They were expecting the Nebraska Wisconsin game to be their busiest weekend yet. They even took part in the expanded seating option which loses off part of the street, but now they’re just using the patio along with indoor seating.

Captain Jacks was also looking forward to the game because they have Husker regulars who would have stopped by since it’s a game day.

“Another disappointment in a long line of disappointments that we’ve been through the last six months," said Joel Schossow, Co-Owner of Tipsy Tina’s." I talked to a number of bar owners and we’re all feeling a little defeated right now.”

“(I’m) Super bummed.. I think like everybody right now," said Chris Vasek, Co-Owner of Captain Jacks. "This has been a bad year and we’re all just ready to move on 2021 to be honest.”

Owners add that this isn’t just hard on themselves from a financial standpoint, but also their staff and customers who are longing for interaction and normalcy.

If people aren’t comfortable going into places yet, the owners say there are gift cards, merchandise and delivery options that can also make a great impact during these times.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.